Reports: Ex-cricketer MacGill allegedly kidnapped, released

Former test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney last month before being released an hour later, Australian media reported Wednesday.

New South Wales state police described the victim of the April 14 kidnapping as a 50-year-old man. MacGill was widely identified as the victim, including in reports by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and News Corp. newspapers.

Media reported that MacGill was confronted by a man at his home in Sydney’s north before two other men arrived and helped force him into a car.

MacGill was then reportedly driven to a suburb in Sydney’s southwest and threatened with violence before being driven again to another suburb and released.

The Australian Associated Press said the incident was reported to the authorities on April 20 and that four men were arrested Wednesday in early morning raids by police on homes in Sydney's south and southeast.

Police said charges were expected to be filed. The names of the men arrested were not immediately released.

MacGill, a former leg-spin bowler, took 208 wickets in 44 test matches for Australia between 1988 and 2008. His international career was largely overshadowed by fellow leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket takers in test cricket.