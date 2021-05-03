Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2021-Los Angeles Dodgers players finishing off practice at Wrigley Field as a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will pitch for Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks will face Kershaw in Game 1, but the Cubs did not announce their starter for the second game.