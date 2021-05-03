Glasnow, Rays to face Ohtani, Angels

Tampa Bay Rays (14-15, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-13, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 1.67 ERA, .80 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -102, Rays -114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Tampa Bay will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 6-4 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Rays are 7-5 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .368 this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with a .478 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with eight home runs and has 20 RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 27 hits and has 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).