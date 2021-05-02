Sports

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton will undergo MRI after injuring knee against Mavericks

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) loses control of the dribble and falls to the ground after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) loses control of the dribble and falls to the ground after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Tony Gutierrez AP

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton will reportedly undergo an MRI after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Haliburton went down after taking an awkward step with 7:30 to play in the third quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Haliburton was helped to his feet and led to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff.

A short time later, the Kings announced Haliburton would not return to the game. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Haliburton will undergo an MRI on Monday morning, but there was “initial optimism he may have avoided a serious injury.”

Haliburton, 21, emerged as a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year this season after coming out of Iowa State as the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 47.1% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range and 85.5% at the free-throw line.

Profile Image of Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson is an award-winning sportswriter for The Sacramento Bee. He started his journalism career at The Bee more than 20 years ago and returned to cover the Sacramento Kings in September 2018.
  Comments  

Football

By taking ‘best player available,’ Falcons earn an A-minus for 2021 draft class

Sports

Brown races to win in Top Fuel in NHRA Southern Nationals

May 02, 2021 7:16 PM

Sports

Former NZ men’s basketball coach Steve McKean dead at 77

May 02, 2021 7:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service