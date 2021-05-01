Conforto HR in 9th, questionable call help Mets beat Phils

New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) runs past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

METS 5, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer against Hector Neris (1-3) leading off the ninth inning and New York benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire in a victory over Philadelphia.

Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. The Mets squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.

Alec Bohm tied it with a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games. Philadelphia hasn’t won consecutive games since a three-game sweep of Atlanta to open the season.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, second base umpire Jose Navas ruled Andrew McCutchen ran out of the baseline to avoid an attempted tag by shortstop Francisco Lindor on what became an inning-ending double play. Replays showed McCutchen ran in a straight line from first to second.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, sitting out after getting hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday, was ejected for arguing from the top step of the dugout.

Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save. New York relievers have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading Washington over Miami.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin (1-3), who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts. He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits and posted his first win since last August.

Jesús Aguilar hit a solo home run for Miami, his sixth shot over his last eight games. Paul Campbell (0-2) made his first major league start after four relief appearances.

WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and Chicago beat Cleveland.

Lance Lynn (2-1) allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.

Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13.

Lynn, sidelined since April 17 because of a right trapezius strain, allowed four hits and struck out two. He issued two walks, doubling his season total after four starts.

Anderson hit his second career slam off a wild Triston McKenzie (0-1) for a 5-0 lead in the second inning after García drew a bases-loaded walk.

CUBS 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Chicago’s bullpen shut down Cincinnati.

Hoerner drove in Javier Báez with one of his three hits, a two-out single off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete the Cubs’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Rex Brothers (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, the first three of eight strikeouts piled up by five Chicago relievers over five innings.

The first two batters reached against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth before he regrouped to get the next three for his fifth save.

Cincinnati left-hander Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times, and he appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction. Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty. No punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

Reds starter Luis Castillo (1-3) lasted 5 1/3 innings with the help of two assists by right fielder Nick Castellanos and center fielder Nick Senzel’s diving catch.

ROYALS 11, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and Kansas City cruised past Minnesota.

Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven and exiting with an 0.60 ERA.

Matt Shoemaker (1-3) gave up nine runs and eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for the Twins and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.

ASTROS 3, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and Houston made an early lead stand up.

Jose Altuve doubled on the first pitch of the game, leading to a three-run inning. Houston got three hits in the first inning and only one more the rest of the game.

Urquidy (2-2) walked one and struck out five. Ryan Pressley got his fifth save.

Tampa Bay starter Josh Fleming (1-3) gave up three runs on three hits and five walks in six innings.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Harvey won his third straight start and Baltimore took advantage of Oakland’s sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning.

The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose.

Harvey (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 inning. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row.

Jesús Luzardo (1-3) lasted just three innings, giving up six runs, although only three were earned.

YANKEES 6, TIGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and New York beat Detroit.

Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games.

Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.

Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having his second Tommy John surgery.

Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many chances.