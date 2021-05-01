Tigers look to end 3-game losing streak against Yankees

Detroit Tigers (8-19, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (12-14, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -221, Tigers +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Yankees are 5-7 in home games in 2020. New York's team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .375.

The Tigers have gone 4-10 away from home. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .352.

The Yankees won the last meeting 10-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fourth victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for New York. Tarik Skubal took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs and has nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .178 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).