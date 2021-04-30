Source: Louis King signing two-way contract with Kings after stops with Pistons and Knicks

Detroit Pistons forward Louis King (14) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The Kings are signing Louis King to a two-way contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Friday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

King is a 22-year-old former McDonald’s All-American who was a Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team selection at Oregon in 2018-19. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2019.

King appeared in 10 games for the Pistons in 2019-20, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 games for the Grand Rapids Drive, Detroit’s G League affiliate.

Kings was later signed and released by the New York Knicks. He appeared in 15 games for the Westchester Knicks in the shortened 2020-21 G League season. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range.

King helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. He was considered one of the nation’s top recruits as a New Jersey high school star. He reportedly chose Oregon over Kansas, Seton Hall, Purdue and North Carolina State.