Source: Louis King signing two-way contract with Kings after stops with Pistons and Knicks
The Kings are signing Louis King to a two-way contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Friday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
King is a 22-year-old former McDonald’s All-American who was a Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team selection at Oregon in 2018-19. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2019.
King appeared in 10 games for the Pistons in 2019-20, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 games for the Grand Rapids Drive, Detroit’s G League affiliate.
Kings was later signed and released by the New York Knicks. He appeared in 15 games for the Westchester Knicks in the shortened 2020-21 G League season. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range.
King helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. He was considered one of the nation’s top recruits as a New Jersey high school star. He reportedly chose Oregon over Kansas, Seton Hall, Purdue and North Carolina State.
