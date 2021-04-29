Cubs find their bats, beat Braves 9-3 to snap 5-game skid

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs' Adbert Alzolay during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits and the Chicago Cubs emerged from their hitting slump to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Thursday night, ending their five-game losing streak.

The Cubs had 16 hits, topping their combined total of 13 in the first three games of the series. Jake Marisnick hit a homer in the seventh and every Chicago starter had at least one hit.

Matt Duffy reached base four times on two hits and two walks. He scored two runs and drove in a run. Anthony Rizzo had three hits.

Adbert Alzolay (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and had six strikeouts in six innings. It was the longest of 10 career starts for the right-hander.

Following 5-0 and 10-0 losses the previous two nights, Chicago found its offense and avoided a four-game sweep. The Cubs ended a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings with two runs in the first.

Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single in the first. Matt Duffy, who singled, scored from third on a balk by Bryse Wilson (1-2).

Wilson, pitching on three days rest, gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings.

The Braves (12-13) were denied their attempt to move over .500 for the first time this season.

Marcell Ozuna led off the sixth by lining a homer 479 feet over the Cubs' bullpen behind the left-field wall.

Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in a run with a seventh-inning single off Ryan Tepera. With left-hander Andrew Chafin on the mound, Freddie Freeman hit into a double play to end the inning.

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez had a triple and drove in a run in his return after missing three games with a hamstring injury. His sacrifice fly in the third drove in Bryant, who doubled.

Alzolay’s second-inning single to right field was his first career hit. While standing on first base, he motioned to the Chicago dugout to make sure the milestone baseball was saved.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Báez showed he was healthy on his triple off the right-field wall in the fifth, making it to third base without a slide. ... RHP Brandon Workman, who had a 6.75 ERA in 10 games, was designated for assignment before the game. LHP Justin Steele was recalled from the team's alternate training site. Manager David Ross said Workman “is not in a place to perform the way he and we want him to perform. ... That’s the worst part of this job, as a friend, a teammate, someone I have a ton of respect for and the way that he works and the effort he gave.”

Braves: LHP Max Fried (right hamstring strain) threw to hitters before batting practice. Fried showed no sign of the injury while throwing from the mound, fielding bunts and covering first base. He could come off the injured list early next week. Manager Brian Snitker was encouraged, saying Fried "was really good. I thought his stuff was real crisp, command was real good.”

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (3-2, 2.57) is the scheduled starter when Chicago's seven-game road trip continues with the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati on Friday night.

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.20) will make his fourth start of the season when Atlanta opens a three-game series against Toronto in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday night.