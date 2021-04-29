Kings upgrade Bagley’s injury status against Los Angeles Lakers; no change for Fox, Barnes

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35), center, and teammates end a timeout during the fourth period against the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The 76ers beat the Kings 119-111. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes are not expected to play against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Marvin Bagley III could be ready to return after a 23-game injury absence.

The Kings (25-37) have upgraded Bagley’s status to probable for Friday’s game against the Lakers (36-26) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bagley has been out since suffering a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. Bagley, who came out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Fox and Barnes were still out on the team’s injury report Thursday. Fox is expected to miss his fourth game since entering NBA health and safety protocols. The 23-year-old point guard from Kentucky is averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 assists this season.

Barnes will miss his second game since leaving Monday’s 113-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks due to left adductor tightness. The 28-year-old forward from North Carolina is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Kings will also be without rookie Robert Woodard II, who has been suffering from lower back soreness. Woodard, who came out of Mississippi State as the 40th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has appeared in 11 games for the Kings this season.

The Lakers did not submit an injury report on Thursday. Anthony Davis has returned after missing more than two months with a calf injury, but LeBron James is still out with a sprained ankle.