‘Just embarrassing’: Kings’ 49-point loss to Jazz ranks among worst in franchise history

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), center, takes his time to towel off after leaving the court during a timeout in the second half as the Utah Jazz topple the Kings 154-105 at the NBA game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Losing basketball games is nothing new for an organization that hasn’t produced a winning season in 15 years, but even the Kings are not accustomed to losing like this.

The Kings suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history Wednesday night, falling 154-105 to the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. It was Sacramento’s worst loss since Nov. 2, 1991, when the Kings suffered a 153-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors, and the fourth-biggest loss in franchise history.

“Just embarrassing,” Kings center Richaun Holmes said. “There’s nothing else I can really say.”

Utah broke a 43-year-old franchise record with 154 points, topping the mark of 153 points scored by the New Orleans Jazz in April 1978. The 49-point margin of victory was also a team record. It was the Kings’ worst home loss in franchise history, eclipsing their 108-63 loss to the Boston Celtics in Sacramento on Dec. 28, 2008.

“This was absolute B.S.,” Kings coach Luke Walton said.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points for the Jazz (45-17), which came in highly motivated after suffering back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points. Georges Niang added 19 points, Matt Thomas scored 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting in nine minutes, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“We wanted to come out here and make a point,” Niang said.

Holmes and Buddy Hield scored 18 points apiece for the Kings (25-37). Justin James came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and eight assists.

The Kings were missing key players with De’Aaron Fox out due to NBA health and safety protocols and Harrison Barnes sidelined due to injury, but Holmes said that didn’t begin to explain or justify their performance.

“There ain’t no explanation, no justification for losing a game by 50 points,” Holmes said. “I don’t care who’s out.”

The Jazz shot 64% from the field, made 24 of 41 (.585) from 3-point range and converted 20 of 21 free-throw attempts while amassing a 47-24 rebounding advantage. The Kings shot 48.3% but made just 7 of 21 from beyond the arc.

The Kings only trailed by three at the end of the first quarter, but Utah broke the game open in the second. The Jazz started the second quarter with a 13-0 run and outscored the Kings 29-4 over the first 7:18.

Utah led 76-44 at the halftime break and continued to pour it on in the second half. The Jazz went up by 42 in the third quarter and led by as many as 54 in the fourth.

“That is an elite, championship-contending team coming off a couple of tough losses, and they took it out on us,” Walton said. “It felt at times like grown men having their way out there on the court. We have to be much better and we have to understand that we’re going to have some challenging times. We have to really stay together and play together to get through those as we figure out these rotations and some of these lineups without Harrison and De’Aaron.”

Injury updates

Both teams were shorthanded after key players on both sides were ruled out before the game.

The Kings were missing Fox (health and safety protocols), Barnes (left adductor tightness), Marvin Bagley III (left fourth metacarpal fracture) and Robert Woodard II (low back soreness). The Jazz was without Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain), Mike Conley (right hamstring tightness) and Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain).

Walton described Barnes’ injury as day-to-day, saying he hopes the versatile forward won’t miss more than a couple of games. Fox missed his third game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Bagley has missed 23 games since breaking his hand on March 15, but Walton said he could be close to a return after progressing to 3-on-3 full-contact work in practice.

Up next

The Kings will face another top contender that has been stuck in a rut when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers (36-26) have lost four of their last five games after suffering a 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. They are 8-13 since March 20, when LeBron James went down with a right ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis is back after missing more than two months with a right calf strain. James could be nearing a return, too. The team has not provided an official timeline, but earlier this week teammate Dennis Schroder say James was getting “close.”

Injury report

Jazz: OUT — Udoka Azubuike (ankle); Mike Conley (hamstring); Donovan Mitchell (ankle).

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Harrison Barnes (adductor); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Robert Woodard II (back).

April 30 at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

May 2 at Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.

May 4 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m.

May 5 at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

May 7 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.