Kings update injury status for Barnes, Bagley; Conley, Mitchell ruled out for Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battles Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor (13) for rebound in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings will be shorthanded again when they face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, but the Jazz will be missing some key players as well.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes has been ruled out due to left adductor tightness. Point guard De’Aaron Fox is still out due to NBA health and safety protocols and small forward Robert Woodard II remains out with lower back soreness. Marvin Bagley III (hand) has been upgraded to doubtful, another sign he is nearing a return from a broken hand.

The Jazz will be without guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. Center Udoka Azubuike (ankle) is also out. Mitchell has missed the past five games with a right ankle sprain. He is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Conley was ruled out against the Kings due to right hamstring tightness. He had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Monday’s 105-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Barnes had 19 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes in Monday’s 113-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, but he left the game with adductor tightness and did not return. Fox has missed the past two games under health and safety protocols. Bagley has missed 22 games since fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15.