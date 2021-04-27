WHL Roundup: Blazers beat Giants for fifth straight victory

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Dylan Garand kicked out 38-of-39 shots as the Kamloops Blazers slipped past the Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Josh Pillar struck twice for the Blazers (12-2-0), who extended their win streak to five games. Connor Zary had two assists.

Pillar tied the game in the second period before putting Kamloops ahead at 7:38 of the third with a power-play goal.

Tanner Brown found the back of the net for the Giants (9-6-0), who are on a three-game slide.

Trent Miner made 22 saves for Vancouver.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cole Fonstad and Gage Goncalves had a goal and an assist each and Dustin Wolf stopped 37-of-39 shots as Everett (14-3-0) edged the Winterhawks (8-6-3) for its fifth win in a row.

---

ICE 6 PATS 4

REGINA — Michael Milne had two goals and an assist and Winnipeg (18-5-1) overcame a hat trick from Zack Smith to beat the Pats (9-12-3) and improve to 6-0-1 in its last seven contests.

---

ROCKET 5 ROYALS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — David Kope scored once and set up two more while Nicholas Christiano turned away 31-of-32 shots as the Rockets (6-2-0) picked up their third consecutive win while pushing Victoria's (1-13-1) losing streak to 10 games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.