Mavericks update injury status for Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis for game against Kings

The Dallas Mavericks have provided injury updates on Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and several other players for Monday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Doncic was initially listed as questionable due to a left elbow contusion, but he was upgraded to probable on the afternoon injury report. Dorian Finney-Smith (leg) was also upgraded to probable.

Porzingis is now doubtful due to a left ankle sprain. JJ Redick (heel) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) are also listed as doubtful. Maxi Kleber (back) is questionable.

The Kings (24-36) will still be without point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is out due to NBA health and safety protocols. Marvin Bagley III (hand) and Robert Woodard II (back) are out as well.

The Mavericks (33-26) have won three in a row since suffering a 121-107 loss to the Kings on April 18 in Dallas, including back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic played with a nasty elbow bruise in Saturday’s 108-93 victory over the Lakers. He finished with 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.