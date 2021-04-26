Sports

Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Raptors play Cleveland.

The Raptors have gone 16-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto averages 13.4 turnovers and is 9-5 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Cavaliers are 15-19 in conference play. Cleveland gives up 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 135-115 in their last matchup on April 10. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 44 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.6 points per game while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 14.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 46.5% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: day to day (knee), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (concussion).

