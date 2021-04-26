Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (31-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (39-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Memphis trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 22-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 8.7.

The Grizzlies are 14-20 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 139-137 in the last matchup on April 19. Jokic led Denver with 47 points, and Morant led Memphis with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.9 rebounds and averages 26.2 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 23.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies averaging 17.1 points and is adding 12.5 rebounds. Morant is averaging 22.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 121.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (knee).