Reds take 7-game slide into matchup with Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds (9-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 1.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-0, 2.81 ERA, .90 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -177, Reds +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Dodgers are 7-3 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .346.

The Reds are 2-7 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 33 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with seven homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .346.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 12 extra base hits and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .195 batting average, 3.10 ERA

Reds: 2-8, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dennis Santana: (covid-19 vaccine), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed), Jonathan India: (head).