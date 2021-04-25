Kopech expected to start for Chicago against Texas

Texas Rangers (9-12, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-9, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-1, 2.21 ERA, .93 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .66 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -225, Rangers +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Texas will meet on Sunday.

The White Sox are 5-3 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with a mark of .424.

The Rangers have gone 6-6 away from home. Texas has slugged .364 this season. Nick Solak leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and five home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Liam Hendriks earned his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-4 for Chicago. John King took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with four home runs and has 14 RBIs.

Solak leads the Rangers with five home runs and has 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), David Dahl: (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).