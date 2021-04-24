Astros’ Odorizzi out after 5 pitches with forearm tightness

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) hands the ball off to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) as he leaves the mound with an injury on the second batter of the first inning of a baseball game agains the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Astros newcomer Jake Odorizzi exited his start against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after just five pitches because of tightness in his right forearm.

Odorizzi retired leadoff man David Fletcher on a flyball, grimacing on his final pitch. Catcher Jason Castro went to check on him and quickly motioned to the dugout.

Houston manager Dusty Baker and trainers talked to Odorizzi for a couple of minutes before he was taken out of the game. Kent Emanuel relieved and made his major league debut after seven years in the minors.

Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023.

Odorizzi entered the game 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two starts this season.

An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota, Odorizzi was looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season when he pitched just 13 2/3 innings.