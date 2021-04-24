Liverpool concedes in stoppage time, draws 1-1 v Newcastle

Newcastle's Joe Willock celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (David Klein, Pool via AP) AP

Liverpool conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday in a blow to its chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Joe Willock's shot deflected into the corner off the stretched leg of Fabinho in a dramatic finish at Anfield. Earlier in added-on time, Newcastle had an equalizing goal by another substitute, Callum Wilson, ruled out for a handball against the striker.

Mohamed Salah's 20th Premier League goal of the season looked like earning Liverpool a win that would have lifted the team into the top four, above Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea.

As it is, the Reds are sixth with five games remaining of a disappointing title defense that has left them battling just to earn Champions League qualification.

Salah's goal came in the third minute and was brilliantly taken — the Egypt forward bringing down a high ball with his left foot and swiveling to smash a finish high into the net. He became the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in three different Premier League seasons.

Salah missed a glut of other chances to move level with Harry Kane as this season's top scorer in an open and often wild game, largely brought about by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp's decision to play a front four of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

That meant Liverpool looked dangerous going forward — the team had 22 shots — but was left vulnerable at the back.

Most of the chances created by Newcastle, for whom forward Allan Saint-Maximin was a constant live wire, came in the first half and again after Willock and Wilson, the fit-again striker, came off the bench halfway through the second half.

Willock also scored an 82nd-minute winner against West Ham last weekend, as well as an 85th-minute equalizer against Tottenham on April 4.

Newcastle moved nine points above the relegation zone with five games left.