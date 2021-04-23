Report: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox out due to NBA health and safety protocols

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) walks off the court at the end of the Kings’s 123-111 loss to the Washington Wizards at the NBA game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will reportedly be sidelined for up two weeks after being placed into NBA health and safety protocols.

Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick on Friday that Fox is expected to miss 10 to 14 days due to protocols. The team said it could neither confirm nor deny that report due to privacy reasons.

Fox, who came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging a career-high 25.2 points and 7.2 assists this season. The dynamic 23-year-old point guard has been named Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season and was a finalist for Western Conference Player of the Month after averaging 29.3 points per game in April.

Losing Fox would be another devastating blow to Sacramento’s already faint playoff hopes. The Kings (24-35) are five games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot with 13 games remaining. They will visit the Warriors on Sunday before coming home to face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.