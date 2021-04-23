Kikuchi, Mariners to take on Perez, Red Sox

Seattle Mariners (12-7, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-8, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-1, 5.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -137, Mariners +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Red Sox Friday.

The Red Sox are 6-7 on their home turf. Boston has hit 24 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with six, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 6-2 away from home. Seattle has slugged .364 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .605.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Rafael Montero notched his second victory and Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Darwinzon Hernandez took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with six home runs and is batting .279.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 11 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .191 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).