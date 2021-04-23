NBA power rankings: Are Clippers the new No. 1? Nuggets, Knicks, Celtics climb higher

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

* Through games played 4/22

1. Los Angeles Clippers (42-19)

Previous ranking: 3

Phoenix’s loss to the Celtics on Thursday allowed the Clippers to vault to No. 1 this week, but they’ve been building their case for quite some time. They have won 10 of their last 11 games to improve to 16-3 since March 20. During that stretch, they’ve beaten the 76ers, Bucks, Lakers, Blazers and Suns. They beat the Grizzlies 117-105 on Wednesday despite the absences of several key players, including Kawhi Leonard (foot), Paul George (rest), Patrick Beverley (hand), Rajon Rondo (wrist) and Reggie Jackson (rest). Clippers coach Tyronne Lue handed the reins to Luke Kennard, who responded with a season-high 28 points.

2. Phoenix Suns (42-17)

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns fall from the top spot this week, but they will be fine. This is still a tremendous team with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton all playing at a very high level at both ends of the floor. Recent losses to the Spurs and Celtics were a bit disappointing, but there’s no question this Phoenix team is for real. Earlier this week, the Suns posted back-to-back wins over the Bucks and 76ers, winning two playoff-style showdowns against two of the top teams in the East.

3. Utah Jazz (44-15)

Previous ranking: 2

Utah has won six of eight since suffering back-to-back losses to the Mavericks and Suns in early April. Jordan Clarkson has helped fill the void in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who is out with a sprained right ankle. The Jazz will play a home-and-home set against the Timberwolves before visiting the Kings. Then Utah will go back to Phoenix for an April 30 rematch with the Suns.

4. Denver Nuggets (38-20)

Previous ranking: 6

The Nuggets are still winning games despite the devastating loss of Jamal Murray (ACL). They have won four in a row and 12 of their last 14. Nikola Jokic continues to bolster his MVP candidacy. He had 47 points and 15 rebounds in a double-overtime win over the Grizzlies on Monday. Aaron Gordon averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his first 14 games for the Nuggets.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (39-19)

Previous ranking: 4

Joel Embiid is still playing at an MVP level, but the 76ers have lost three in a row. They have fallen to the Warriors, Suns and Bucks with another tough game against the Bucks coming up on Saturday. We’ve seen this pattern of inconsistency before. This is the third time this season the 76ers have suffered a three-game losing streak.

6. Brooklyn Nets (39-20)

Previous ranking: 5

Suddenly this Super Team isn’t feeling so super. Kevin Durant has been out with a thigh contusion and James Harden could miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury. There’s still a lot of talent there with Kyrie Irving leading the way, but the Nets are 3-4 over the last seven games with losses to the Lakers, 76ers, Heat and Raptors.

7. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

Previous ranking: 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 27 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 124-117 on Thursday, but the Bucks have had some issues, too. Prior to the win over the 76ers, they had lost two in a row and five of their last eight. Another showdown with the 76ers looms on Saturday.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (35-23)

Previous ranking: 8

Anthony Davis returned Thursday after missing more than two months with a calf injury, but the Lakers lost again, falling 115-110 to the Mavericks. LeBron James is expected to return soon, too, and the Lakers are going to need him. They’ve gone 7-11 since March 20 to fall to fifth in the Western Conference.

9. New York Knicks (33-27)

Previous ranking: 15

The Knicks jump six spots in this week’s rankings after winning eight in a row. That stretch includes wins over the Grizzlies, Raptors, Lakers, Pelicans (2), Mavericks, Hornets and Hawks. Julius Randle had 44 points in the win over Dallas. He had 40 against Atlanta.

10. Boston Celtics (32-27)

Previous ranking: 12

The Celtics suffered a little setback in a 102-96 loss to the Bulls on Monday, but otherwise they’ve been terrific since the start of April. They’ve won nine of their last 11 games, including wins over the Knicks, Nuggets, Blazers, Lakers, Warriors and Suns. Kemba Walker had 32 points in Thursday’s 99-86 victory over Phoenix.

11. Atlanta Hawks (32-27)

Previous ranking: 9

Suffering a 137-127 overtime loss to the Knicks was tough enough. Losing Trae Young in the process was even worse. Young suffered a Grade 2 lateral ankle sprain in the loss. Fortunately for the Hawks, X-rays were negative and Young should be able to return when the pain and swelling subside.

12. Portland Trail Blazers (32-26)

Previous ranking: 10

The Blazers have struggled during an incredibly difficult portion of their schedule in recent weeks, losing three in a row and eight of their last 11. Their losses during that stretch came against the Bucks, Clippers, Jazz, Heat, Celtics, Hornets, Clippers and Nuggets. Damian Lillard returned to score 22 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

13. Dallas Mavericks (32-26)

Previous ranking: 11

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Lakers, but that was after they had lost four of their previous five games. Now they’ve lost Kristaps Porzingis to a sprained ankle.

14. Miami Heat (31-28)

Previous ranking: 14

Miami lost three in a row to the Suns, Nuggets and Timberwolves before bouncing back to win three in a row against the Nets, Rockets and Spurs.

15. Memphis Grizzlies (29-28)

Previous ranking: 13

Ja Morant had 36 points in a double-overtime loss to the Nuggets. He was held to 22 in Wednesday’s loss to the shorthanded Clippers.

16. Golden State Warriors (29-30)

Previous ranking: 16

Stephen Curry was held to 18 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Wizards, ending his streak of 11 consecutive 30-point games.

17. Charlotte Hornets (28-30)

Previous ranking: 17

Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball could be back soon for the Hornets, who have lost six of their last seven.

18. San Antonio Spurs (28-29)

Previous ranking: 18

The Spurs steadied the ship to win three of their last four, including an impressive 26-point victory over the Suns.

19. Washington Wizards (25-33)

Previous ranking: 23

The Wizards have won six in a row and eight of their last nine to move into the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

20. Indiana Pacers (27-31)

Previous ranking: 20

Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s victory over the Thunder, helping the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak.

21. Toronto Raptors (25-34)

Previous ranking: 22

The Raptors have won four in a row to get within a half-game of the final play-in spot in the East.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (26-33)

Previous ranking: 19

Brandon Ingram scored 29 to help the Pelicans end a four-game skid with a 135-100 win over the Magic on Thursday.

23. Chicago Bulls (25-34)

Previous ranking: 21

The Bulls had lost six of eight before beating the Hornets 108-91 on Thursday.

24. Sacramento Kings (24-35)

Previous ranking: 24

After another nine-game losing streak, the Kings have won two of their last three with victories over the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-37)

Previous ranking: 25

Collin Sexton scored 30 points to help the Cavs pick up a win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

26. Detroit Pistons (18-42)

Previous ranking: 28

Rookie Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.4 points in April while shooting 36.4% on 7.3 3-point attempts per game.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-39)

Previous ranking: 26

The Thunder has lost 12 in a row and 15 of 16 despite some big games from Luguentz Dort, who scored 42 against Utah on Tuesday.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-44)

Previous ranking: 29

The Timberwolves are 4-6 since D’Angelo Russell returned to join Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

29. Orlando Magic (18-41)

Previous ranking: 27

Mo Bamba had 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Pelicans on Thursday, but Orlando lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

30. Houston Rockets (15-44)

Previous ranking: 30

The Rockets have gone 4-34 since Feb. 6.