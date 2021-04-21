Wacha scheduled to start for Rays at Royals

Tampa Bay Rays (10-8, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-7, first in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 12.60 ERA, 3.80 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 7-5 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Whit Merrifield leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Rays are 7-4 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .232 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .356.

The Rays won the last meeting 14-7. Andrew Kittredge recorded his third victory and Austin Meadows went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Brad Keller took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine extra base hits and is slugging .571.

Meadows leads the Rays with eight extra base hits and six RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).