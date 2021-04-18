Luka Doncic scores 37 but Kings hold off Dallas Mavericks to snap nine-game losing streak

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call during the second half of a NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Luka Doncic tried to bring the Dallas Mavericks back from a big deficit, but De’Aaron Fox wouldn’t let that happen.

Fox posted his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 30 points and 12 assists to help the Kings snap a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Fox scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Kings hold off a late charge from the Mavericks. He made 12 of 21 field-goal attempts and 6 of 7 free throws to post his 17th 30-point game of the season. He is averaging 33.2 points and 8.0 assists over the past four games.

Kings coach Luke Walton was asked about Fox’s emergence as a closer this season and his duel with Doncic down the stretch.

“It’s really exciting and that was fun,” Walton said. “Probably would have been a little more fun if we weren’t fighting the nine-game losing streak, but watching those two go, thinking about the future of the NBA, thinking about the future for our team and the player De’Aaron is turning into is really exciting.”

Harrison Barnes added 24 points and Terence Davis came off the bench to score 23 for the Kings (23-34), who avoided their longest losing streak since 1998. Delon Wright had 13 points. Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his second start of the season.

The Kings held the Mavericks to 44.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from 3-point range. Sacramento had 11 steals and scored 16 points off 14 turnovers.

“I think we did a great job tonight, especially with the way we defended,” Fox said. “We were flying around, getting deflections.”

Doncic scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 37 for the Mavericks (30-26), who got within six in the final minutes after trailing by 21 in the third quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith had 22 points with a career-high-tying six 3-pointers. Kristaps Porzingis was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Kings jumped out to an early 10-point lead after the Mavericks missed 10 of their first 11 shots. The Mavericks cut the deficit to two at the end of the opening period, but the Kings opened up a 67-50 halftime advantage after erupting for 45 points in the second quarter.

“We didn’t come out playing hard,” Doncic said. “That is what has happened the last couple of games now. I have to be way better. We have to play harder. I have to play harder. It starts with me, so I have to play way better.”

The Kings appeared to be in command after producing one of their best halves of the season. They shot 56.9% from the field while making 7 of 15 (.467) from 3-point range. The Mavericks shot just 36.7% and made 7 of 27 (.259) from beyond the arc.

Sacramento extended its lead to 21 when Barnes scored to put his team up 80-59 midway through the third quarter, but Dallas responded with a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to eight. The Kings led by 10 at the end of the third, but the game would get closer in the fourth.

The Mavericks got within six on a 3-pointer by Finney-Smith with 3:30 remaining, but Fox made a couple of midrange jump shots and Wright hit all six of his free-throw attempts in the final 1:12 to help the Kings hold on.

Up next

The Kings will play a home game in front of their fans for the first time in more than a year when they entertain the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

State officials recently announced new guidelines allowing sports fans to return to arenas, ballparks and stadiums with strict COVID-19 protocols and capacity restrictions. Under red-tier restrictions, the Kings can admit up to 3,500 fans, but all ticketholders must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test completed within 72 hours of the event.

Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said attendance for three remaining April home games will be limited to 1,600 in the lower bowl with about 400 more in suites and lofts. The Kings hope to gradually expand attendance in May.

The Kings will complete a back-to-back set against the Timberwolves (15-42) on Wednesday. Minnesota handed Sacramento a 116-106 loss on April 5 in Minneapolis.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Richaun Holmes (hamstring); Robert Woodard II (back).

Mavericks: OUT —Tyrell Terry (personal).

April 20 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

April 21 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

April 25 at Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

April 26 vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.

April 28 vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.