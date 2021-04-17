Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence

Sean Kazmar Jr. returned to the major leagues after an 11-year absence, pinch hitting for the Atlanta Braves and grounding into a double play on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old infielder's contract was selected by the Braves from their alternate training site before the game. He pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues on Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in Triple-A for the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves, plus Double-A for the Mets — a total of 1,106 minor league games,

“That was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had as a manager at all the levels, quite honestly,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of informing Kazmar of his return. “It’s amazing. You go from ’08 to 2021, in between, you’ve got to be kidding me, to have the perseverance and the dedication and the drive.”

The gap between big league appearances was the greatest since that of right-hander Ralph Winegarner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Winegarner played on June 23, 1936, for the Cleveland Indians and did not return to the majors until July 7, 1949, with the St. Louis Browns— a span of 13 years, 14 days.

The Braves also placed left-hander Jesse Biddle on the active roster, recalled right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson, placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the injured list, and put outfielder Ender Inciarte on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Saturday morning before their game against the Chicago Cubs.