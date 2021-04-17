Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-35, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Chicago trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulls are 12-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by Tomas Satoransky averaging 5.1.

The Cavaliers are 3-5 against the rest of their division. Cleveland gives up 111.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 103-94 on March 24. Darius Garland scored 22 points to help lead Cleveland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 11 points per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Isaac Okoro is shooting 46.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 49.3% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 105 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Tomas Satoransky: day to day (back), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Damyean Dotson: day to day (knee).