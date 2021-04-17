Beal leads Washington into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (17-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host the Detroit Pistons. Beal is first in the league scoring 31.0 points per game.

The Wizards are 8-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points per game in the paint led by Beal averaging 11.9.

The Pistons are 10-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 7-20 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Wizards 120-91 in their last matchup on April 1. Josh Jackson led Detroit with 31 points, and Russell Westbrook paced Washington scoring 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Killian Hayes ranks second on the Pistons averaging 3.9 assists while scoring 5.5 points per game. Isaiah Stewart is shooting 58.1% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.7% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: out (rest), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).