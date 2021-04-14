Kings center Richaun Holmes will miss multiple games after MRI confirms hamstring injury

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) Drives up the courtin the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings coach Luke Walton said center Richaun Holmes will miss at least three games due to a hamstring injury.

Holmes underwent an MRI in Sacramento which confirmed he suffered a strained right hamstring in Monday’s 117-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The team said Holmes was out for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center and would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to face the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

“We’ll see how he’s doing as we get back into town,” Walton said. “Clearly, we’ll miss him. He’s had an incredible year for us so far and he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do.”

Walton said Damian Jones would start against the Wizards in place of Holmes. Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Kings on April 7.

Holmes came out of Bowling Green as the 37th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He is averaging career highs of 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks. He has 20 double-doubles this season, including 11 in the past 19 games.

Holmes spent his first three NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played for the Suns in 2018-19 before coming to Sacramento as a free agent in 2019.

Holmes is in the second year of a two-year, $9.8 million deal with the Kings. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.