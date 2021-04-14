Former Zimbabwe captain Streak banned 8 years for corruption

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was banned for eight years Tuesday for breaching cricket's anti-corruption code while he was coach of his country's national team and an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League.

Streak admitted to five charges, the International Cricket Council said. He disclosed inside information that might have been used for betting, failed to disclose gifts he received, facilitated the introduction of players to a person that wanted to approach them for betting purposes, failed to report the approaches to the ICC's anti-corruption unit, and obstructed an investigation into his conduct.

Streak, a former fast bowler and one of Zimbabwe's greatest players, was coach of his country from 2016-18. He also worked as a bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

The code breaches relate to games in 2018, the ICC said. They were a tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, a Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

The ICC insisted Streak's actions ultimately “did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches.”

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game," said Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit. “He breached the code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.”