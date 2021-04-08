Williamson leads New Orleans into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (35-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson leads New Orleans into a matchup with Philadelphia. He's eighth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Pelicans are 14-13 in home games. New Orleans leads the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.0.

The 76ers are 15-11 on the road. Philadelphia is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.6.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 5.7 assists and scores 14.5 points per game. Williamson is averaging 21.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (calf), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

76ers: George Hill: day to day (thumb).