Sports

Kings coach Luke Walton says he has ‘no interest’ in leaving Sacramento for Arizona job

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reacts to official call during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reacts to official call during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings coach Luke Walton was among the first to be mentioned as a potential replacement at Arizona after Sean Miller was fired Wednesday.

Maybe one day he will return to his alma mater and lead the Wildcats back to the heights they reached under former coach Lute Olson decades ago, but Walton said he is not interested in the job at this time.

“No, no interest,” Walton said. “I love Arizona. I think Sean Miller did an amazing job there in his time, but I have a job. I have a job that I love. I have a group I love working with, so I’m very committed to being hear in Sacramento and keeping this going in the direction that we want it to go and getting this team back into the playoffs.”

Walton has a 53-70 record in two seasons with the Kings. He had a 98-148 record in three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before coming to Sacramento in 2019. Walton has two years remaining on his contract with the Kings, both fully guaranteed, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.

Arizona fired Miller after FBI and NCAA investigations led to a self-imposed postseason ban and the possibility of further sanctions. Miller spent 12 seasons at Arizona, compiling a 302-109 record with five Pac-12 Conference championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. The Wildcats reached three Elite Eights and two Sweet 16s, but a federal probe sullied the program and put former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson in prison for three months.

When Miller was fired Wednesday, Walton was immediately rumored as a possible replacement given his ties to the program and his love for the university. Walton was a two-time First-Team All-Pac-10 selection at Arizona, where he played for Olson from 2000-03.

Other Arizona alums who have been mentioned as potential candidates include current Arizona assistant Jason Terry, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Miles Simon, Pacific head coach Damon Stoudemire and Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner.

Profile Image of Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson is an award-winning sportswriter for The Sacramento Bee. He started his journalism career at The Bee more than 20 years ago and returned to cover the Sacramento Kings in September 2018.
  Comments  

Sports

Minnesota off hook for buyout of Pitino, now at New Mexico

April 07, 2021 6:16 PM

Golf

Tiger Woods isn’t at the Masters, but he’s on minds of golfers at Augusta

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service