San Francisco 49ers sign Modesto native Nate Sudfeld to join quarterback room

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez) AP

The 49ers’ biggest decision at quarterback won’t be made until the NFL draft April 29. But that looming No. 3 pick hasn’t prevented them from making additions to the position.

San Francisco on Wednesday signed former Philadelphia Eagles backup, and Modesto native, Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract. Sudfeld will presumably compete for a roster spot behind Garoppolo, whomever the team drafts, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson.

Sudfeld (6-foot-6, 227 pounds) spent the last four seasons as a backup for the Eagles. He played at Indiana before entering the league as a 2016 sixth-round draft choice of Washington.

Sudfeld was released by Washington before the start of the 2017. He was signed to the Eagles practice squad and was on the Super Bowl-winning team that year. He’s appeared in four career games in which he completed 68 percent of his throws with one touchdown and interception. His passer rating: 77.3.

The 49ers indirectly benefited from Sudfeld’s play at the end of last season. He replaced Eagles starter Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of the season finale — a decision from recently fired coach Doug Pederson, who was accused of tanking — and struggled, completing just 5 of 12 for 32 yards with an interception.

Philadelphia lost the game and finished in position for the No. 6 pick in the draft. The Dolphins last month agreed to a trade with the Eagles that was contingent on the 49ers’ move up No. 12 to 3 that sent Miami three first-round picks. The Dolphins then swapped No. 12, a fourth-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia for pick No. 6 and a fifth.

The 49ers have typically kept four quarterbacks throughout an offseason, which means one of their incumbents likely won’t be on the team come training camp after the rookie is drafted. The team could decide to trade Garoppolo and let the rookie become the full-time starter, but it’s more likely to let go of Johnson or Rosen and allow Sudfeld to compete for the No. 3 job behind Garoppolo and the rookie.

“We’re in a situation where when you bring in a rookie quarterback, to me, it’s always better, especially on the team that you have, if you’ve got a veteran starter there already who you like and you’re comfortable winning with,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said March 29. “That’s usually the direction you want to go and not throw someone else out into the fire until they’re fully ready. That’s the situation we’re at.”