Kane, Blackhawks to host the Stars

Dallas Stars (13-14-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-17-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago hit the ice against Dallas. Kane currently ranks third in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 37 assists.

The Blackhawks are 18-17-5 against division opponents. Chicago has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 25.2% of chances.

The Stars are 13-14-10 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has converted on 24.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 20 goals, adding 18 assists and totaling 38 points. Kane has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 19 total assists and has 34 points. Jason Robertson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Stars: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body).