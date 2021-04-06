Washington takes on Orlando on 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (17-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.

The Magic have gone 10-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks sixth in the league with 46.1 rebounds led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 9.4.

The Wizards are 7-23 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 6-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 120-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 15 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Magic. Chuma Okeke is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Robin Lopez is averaging 10 points and four rebounds while shooting 65.1% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (foot), Gary Harris: out (thigh), Karim Mane: day to day (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Khem Birch: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (shoulder), Bradley Beal: out (hip).