Rahm heads to Masters with clear head as a first-time father

The Associated Press

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits his second shot on the 14th fairway during a round of eight match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Jon Rahm can play the Masters with a clear head and a happy heart. His wife gave birth to their first child.

Kelley Rahm's due date was the weekend of the Masters, and Rahm had said he would leave at a moment's notice to be with her during the delivery, even if that meant pulling out at Augusta National.

He posted on Instagram that Kepa Cahill Rahm was born early Friday, checking in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20.5 inches. Rahm described his son as a “big boy from the Basque Country.”

“Without a doubt, the greatest day of my life!” wrote the Spaniard, the No. 3 player in the world and one of the favorites to win a green jacket.

Rahm met his wife during his four years at Arizona State, where she threw the javelin. Her maiden name is Cahill.

