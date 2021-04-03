Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1
Winnipeg 5 Regina 2
Everett 4 Portland 1
Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 5 (OT)
Tri City 3 Spokane 2 (OT)
Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2
At Kelowna, B.C.
Kamloops 4 Victoria 3 (OT)
Friday's results
Portland 6 Tri-City 2
Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2
Everett 3 Seattle 1
Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0
Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0
Sunday's games
Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Tuesday, Apr. 6
Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
