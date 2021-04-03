Embiid back for 76ers, scores 24 in win over Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to no call on a shot at the end of the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Joel Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in his return to the lineup, and Tobias Harris scored 32 to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Saturday night.

Ben Simmons added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Philadelphia (34-15), which pulled even with idle Brooklyn for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid missed the previous 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate entered averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season.

With his left knee heavily wrapped, Embiid moved well but his game wasn’t quite as sharp as it had been before he got injured March 12 at Washington. Embiid shot 6 of 14 from the field, but missed all four 3-point tries, and converted 12 of 17 free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the NBA at 12-38. Anthony Edwards added 27 points.

HEAT 115, CAVALIERS 101

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Miami continued its home dominance over Cleveland.

Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Ariza scored 15 and Jimmy Butler added 15 points and 11 assists as the Heat won their 20th straight against the Cavaliers in Miami.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points for the Cavaliers, who lost their fifth straight and have not won in Miami since January 2010.

PACERS 139, SPURS 133, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and short-handed Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak by beating San Antonio in overtime.

Aaron Holiday, Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell each had 18 points for Indiana. McConnell and Turner combined for 11 points in overtime for the Pacers, who played without Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

San Antonio outscored Indiana 5-0 in the final two minutes of regulation to force the extra period but lost its second straight game at home in overtime. DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for the Spurs.

MAVERICKS 109, WIZARDS 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Dallas defeated Washington for its fourth straight victory.

Doncic added eight rebounds and six assists to help the Mavericks finish 4-1 on their road trip. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Boban Marjanovic posted his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 14 rebounds but the Wizards set a season low for points. Washington has dropped three straight and 11 of 14 since the All-Star break.

The Wizards shot just 5 of 25 from long distance.

KNICKS 125, PISTONS 81

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter and New York pounded Detroit.

Randle and Reggie Bullock, who had 22 points, hit four 3-pointers apiece in the first as New York put it away early. The Knicks stopped a three-game slide, returning to .500 at 25-25.

Jerami Grant scored 16 points for the Pistons. Detroit rookie Killian Hayes returned after missing 41 games with a hip injury. The No. 7 draft pick out of France was scoreless in 20 minutes.