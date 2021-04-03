Sports

Ralph’s 77-yard punt return helps UAPB beat MVSU 24-17

The Associated Press

LORMAN, Mixx.

Tyrin Ralph returned a punt 77-yards for a score with 1:53 to play and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 24-17 on Friday night.

UAPB (3-0, 3-0 SWAC) can win the SWAC West Division for the first time since 2012 and clinch a berth in the conference title game with a win in either of its final two regular season games. The Golden Lions play host to Prairie View A&M on April 17 and Texas Southern on April 24.

Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to DeJuan Miller and 4 yards to Josh Wilkes, and an 18-yard field goal by Zack Piwniczka with two seconds remaining in the second quarter gave the Golden Lions a 17-3 halftime lead.

Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-3) rallied to tie it at 17-all in the fourth quarter before Ralph fielded a punt, ran to the right in front of the UAPB sideline, eluded defenders and got free around midfield before outracing the Delta Devils into the end zone.

  Comments  

Sports

Patty Tavatanakit opens 5-shot lead in hot, windy ANA

April 03, 2021 7:27 PM

News

Kelley’s 5 TDs help SE Louisiana beat Lamar 42-12

April 03, 2021 7:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service