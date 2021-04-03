Olofsson ties it late, Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) stops New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

Victor Olofsson tied the game with 3:41 left in the third period and Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 comeback victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Thompson beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with a low snap shot in the second round of the tiebreaker. Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark denied Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Ullmark made 28 saves in improving to 7-5-3 this season. Buffalo extended its point streak to four games and is 2-0-1 beginning with a victory over Philadelphia that snapped the club's 0-15-3 skid.

Thompson scored the tying goal with 4 seconds left in regulation Thursday night before the Sabres lost to the Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Panarin scored both New York goals in this one, giving him 11 on the season. Shesterkin finished with 27 saves. The Rangers remained tied for fifth place in the East with the Flyers, four points behind Boston for the division's final playoff spot.

Olofsson tied it with a pinpoint shot from the high slot that beat Shesterkin to his glove side.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at Madison Square Garden.

Sabres: At the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.