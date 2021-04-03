Nets take on the Bulls, seek 5th straight win

Brooklyn Nets (34-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Bulls are 9-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the league with 26.3 assists per game led by Tomas Satoransky averaging 4.8.

The Nets are 18-10 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 15-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satoransky leads the Bulls with 4.8 assists and scores 7.9 points per game. Thaddeus Young is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kyrie Irving has shot 51.6% and is averaging 27.8 points for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 106.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 48.3% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 46 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (spine), Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle), Garrett Temple: out (hamstring).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).