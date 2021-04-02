Kings outmuscled and outhustled in frustrating loss to shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts to out of bounds ball in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

LeBron James was out with a high ankle sprain. Anthony Davis was still sidelined by a calf strain. Andre Drummond sat out with a big-toe contusion.

The Kings had a chance to gain crucial ground in the Western Conference playoff race against a depleted Los Angeles Lakers squad, but they completely squandered the opportunity in a 115-94 loss Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

“We didn’t bring the appropriate physicality that we needed to tonight’s game,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Sometimes when a team is shooting the ball as well as they shot the ball, maybe it’s not your night, but we have to do other things better and that starts with the intensity and physicality that we play with.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points to lead the Lakers (31-18), who have won three of four despite the absence of their biggest stars. Los Angeles shot 47.8% from the field, knocked down 17 of 33 from 3-point range and amassed a 54-38 rebounding advantage against a Kings team that couldn’t rise to the occasion.

Dennis Schroder added 17 points, eight assists and four steals for the Lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker came off the bench to score 15 points.

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Kings (22-27), who could have moved into a tie with the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with 23 games remaining. Barnes tried to will the Kings back into the game, but his teammates weren’t up to the challenge.

De’Aaron Fox was held to 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Buddy Hield had seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. He was 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Delon Wright came off the bench to score 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, but Sacramento shot 42.4% from the field and made just 10 of 35 (.286) from 3-point range.

“Every game takes on its own life and part of why a team shoots 51% is because they’re in a good rhythm and that will energize a team. That will do a lot of things for you,” Walton said. “We couldn’t make any shots tonight. That happens a lot when a team is struggling to make shots, you want to be able to rely on other things to stay in the game. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t do that on the other end of the court either.”

All due respect

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton Haliburton showed up at the arena Friday afternoon sporting a Doug Christie jersey. Christie famously punched a Laker in the face when he rocked Rick Fox with an uppercut during a preseason game in 2002.

Christie, who now works as a color commentator on NBC Sports California, spent five seasons with the Kings during the height of their success under former coach Rick Adelman. He was a three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection and an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2003.

Up next

The Kings will face another championship contender when they entertain the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night and this time the opposition will be much closer to full strength.

Both teams will be on the second night of a back-to-back and both will be playing their third game in four nights. The Bucks (30-17) beat the Lakers 112-97 on Wednesday before visiting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Milwaukee is led by two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 28.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Khris Middleton averages 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Kings suffered a 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 21 in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo turned in a monster performance, finishing with 38 points and 18 rebounds.

Injury report

Lakers: OUT — Anthony Davis (calf); Andre Drummond (toe); Jared Dudley (MCL); LeBron James (ankle).

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Hassan Whiteside (knee).

April 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

April 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m.

April 8 vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

April 10 at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.