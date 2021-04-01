‘You made me a better man:’ Fans and players thank retiring UNC coach Roy Williams

University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 years — and social media users were quick to react the news Thursday.

Williams coached the Tar Heels for 18 seasons, winning three national championships during his time in Chapel Hill.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



Release : https://t.co/l6y5tRjB2I pic.twitter.com/FzTUmbx3v1 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 1, 2021

Speculation of Williams’ retirement started circulating in March when he kissed the court after North Carolina’s senior night win over Duke.

Reaction was quick to pour in from the college basketball world after the news broke:

Roy Williams has been a credit to the profession, and one of the truly great coaches of all-time, in any sport. Williams is also a wonderful person. Congratulations on a magnificent career, and thank you. pic.twitter.com/kt8AUzo9zS — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 1, 2021 Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career. All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021 North Carolina announced Roy Williams is retiring.



Coach Williams finishes with 903 wins with @UNC_Basketball & @KUHoops.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/ZJRwh50C4Y — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2021 My Duke people WILL NOT like this but I grew up a @UNC_Basketball fan.. sad to see a legend retire in Roy Williams. Roy has always been a class act & is one of the greats. Big decision time for a program in which I admire & always respected in our rivalry. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 1, 2021

Williams coached in nine Final Fours during his time at UNC and Kansas and ends his career as a college head coach with a 903-264 record, which places him among three of the winning coaches of all time, behind Mike Krzyzewski (1,170 at Duke) and Jim Boeheim (1,083 at Syracuse).

Williams previously served as an assistant coach under the late Dean Smith before leaving for Kansas. He returned to UNC in 2003, winning his first national championship with the team two years later.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and in 2018, UNC named the court in the Smith Center after him.

The last two seasons have been tough for Williams and the Tar Heels. In the 2019-2020 season, Williams had his first losing season, finishing 14-19. And this season was challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.