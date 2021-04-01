Sacramento faces Los Angeles, seeks 6th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (30-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-26, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Kings take on Los Angeles.

The Kings have gone 4-4 against division opponents. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 118.5 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.8%.

The Lakers are 2-5 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 123-120 in the last matchup on March 3. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 29 points, and Dennis Schroder led Los Angeles with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.7 points and 7.2 assists for the Kings. Hield is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Schroder is third on the Lakers averaging 15.4 points while adding 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 20.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Hassan Whiteside: out (knee).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).