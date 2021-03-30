Jets and Maple Leafs square off in battle of top North Division teams

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-12-2, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the North Division face off when the Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets are 22-12-2 against North Division teams. Winnipeg is sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 17.

The Maple Leafs are 22-10-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto is fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 23.

In their last matchup on March 13, Winnipeg won 5-2. Mark Scheifele recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 28 assists and has 43 points this season. Andrew Copp has 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Mitchell Marner has 44 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has 9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).