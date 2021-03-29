Kings build momentum for playoff push, beating San Antonio Spurs to win fifth in a row

Sacramento Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives against San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) AP

The Kings were practically left for dead in the Western Conference playoff race when they lost nine in a row to fall eight games under .500 in late February, but they looked alive Monday night in San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points to help the Kings extend their winning streak to five games with a 132-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Richaun Holmes posted his 19th double-double of the season, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Kings (22-25). Holmes talked about staying in the moment and “just trying to win the next game,” but ultimately the team wants to end the franchise’s 14-year postseason drought.

“The goal for this team is to make the playoffs,” Holmes said. “... We want to continue to win and continue to keep this thing rolling and, hopefully, be in the playoffs at the end of the day. I think there’s a sense of urgency, guys understanding the moment, understanding we have a chance to do something and not take the moment for granted.”

Dejounte Murray had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Spurs (23-21), who have lost five of six. Derrick White added 19 points.

Buddy Hield scored 20 points for Sacramento, making 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton had his second double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

“We’re all here to help change the Kings’ culture, get the Kings back to the playoffs, do special things here in Sacramento, things they haven’t done in a long time,” Haliburton said.

The Kings got big contributions from their new bench unit after acquiring Delon Wright, Terence Davis, Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva at the NBA trade deadline. Davis filled out the box score with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Harkless added 13 points. Wright had five assists and four rebounds.

The Kings have won five in a row and seven of eight since Haliburton moved into the starting lineup earlier this month. They are one game behind the Golden Warriors for the final play-in spot. They are 2 ½ games behind the Spurs for the eighth seed and three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh seed.

Over the past seven games, the Kings were eighth in the NBA in offensive rating (115.2), 17th in defensive rating (111.7) and 10th in net rating at plus 3.5. On the season, they are ninth in offensive rating (113.9), 30th in defensive rating (117.7) and 24th in net rating at minus-3.9.

The Kings trailed 31-27 at the end of the first period, but they outscored the Spurs 41-29 in the second quarter to take control. Sacramento led 68-60 at the half and went up by 19 on a basket by Hield with 4:20 remaining in the third period, but the Spurs closed with a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to six going into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio got within three on a layup by Drew Eubanks with 9:24 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Davis, a layup by Harkless and a dunk by Holmes on a sensational feed from Haliburton helped the Kings reestablish a double-digit lead.

Bagley away from team

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been away from the team since breaking his hand earlier this month, but he will rejoin the team as he nears his return from a fractured fourth metacarpal.

The organization has a plan in place for Bagley’s return and remains in constant communication as he recovers from the injury, a team source told The Sacramento Bee. Bagley is progressing well toward a full recovery and will rejoin the team at the appropriate time, the source said.

Bagley suffered the injury in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. The team’s medical staff determined he would not need surgery after a consultation with a hand specialist. An update on his status will be provided in two to three weeks weeks.

Up next

The Kings will remain in San Antonio to play the Spurs again Wednesday night.

The NBA schedule features more two-game sets this season to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Kings split two games at home against the Phoenix Suns Dec. 26-27. They lost both games when they visited the Houston Rockets Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

The Spurs will be playing their third game in five nights. They beat the Chicago Bulls 120-104 on Saturday after losing four in a row.

March 31 at San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

April 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m.

April 8 vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (hand); Jahmi’us Ramsey (hamstring); Hassan Whiteside (knee).

Spurs: OUT — Keita Bates-Diop (hamstring);Gorgui Dieng (coach’s decision); Lonnie Walker IV (wrist).