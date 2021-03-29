Washington faces New York, aims for 5th straight road win

Washington Capitals (23-7-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-15-4, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits New York aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Rangers are 15-15-4 in division games. New York averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Capitals are 23-7-4 against East Division opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.7.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome leads the Rangers with 32 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals and has 30 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 12 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Brett Howden: day to day (health protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).