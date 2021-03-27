Sports

Manchester United women’s team makes its Old Trafford debut

The Associated Press

Manchester United's Lauren James, right, shoots during the Women's Super League match against West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Manchester United women’s team has made its Old Trafford debut in a league game against West Ham. The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men’s game. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Manchester United's Lauren James, right, shoots during the Women's Super League match against West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Manchester United women’s team has made its Old Trafford debut in a league game against West Ham. The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men’s game. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Zac Goodwin AP
MANCHESTER, England

The Manchester United women's team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday in a league game against West Ham.

The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.

“It’s an amazing experience to play in Europe because of the rich history in football and a stadium like Old Trafford holds that richness, that history,” United striker Christen Press, an American international, told the club's website.

The last time a women's soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.

United entered the match in third place. The top three teams qualify for the Women's Champions League.

  Comments  

Sports

Bama, UCLA meet in Sweet 16

March 27, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

Oregon faces USC in Sweet 16

March 27, 2021 4:31 AM

Football

Brad Biggs: Bears have obvious needs at CB and WR. Sorting through Ryan Pace’s options with the Nos. 20 and 52 picks in the NFL draft.

Football

Dieter Kurtenbach: Why Justin Fields has to be the 49ers’ pick at No. 3

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service