Western Conference-leading Utah takes on Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (21-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (33-11, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are 14-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is 17-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The Grizzlies are 10-15 in conference play. Memphis averages 46 rebounds per game and is 16-7 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ja Morant is averaging 19.5 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is averaging three assists and 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 49 rebounds, 25.5 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).