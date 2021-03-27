Scheifele and the Jets visit the Flames

Winnipeg Jets (21-11-2, second in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (15-17-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Calgary. He ranks fifth in the league with 40 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 27 assists.

The Flames are 15-17-3 against division opponents. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Jets are 21-11-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Nhl recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-six in 35 games this season. Johnny Gaudreau has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 27 total assists and has 40 points. Andrew Copp has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: None listed.