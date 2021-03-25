WHL Roundup: Greig scores winner, Wheat Kings down Ice 4-3

REGINA - Ridly Greig broke a tie with a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Winnipeg Ice 4-3 on Thursday in Western Hockey League play.

Nate Danielson, Rylan Roersma and Jake Chiasson also scored for the Wheat Kings (5-2-1).

Conor Geekie, Peyton Krebs and Owen Pederson had goals for the Ice (5-2-0), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Brandon's Ethan Kruger made 31 saves for the win as Gage Alexander stopped 26-of-30 shots for Winnipeg.

REGINA — Carson Denomie and Cole Carrier had a goal and an assist apiece, 15-year-old rookie Connor Bedard had two helpers to give him 12 points in seven games, and the Pats (2-3-2) topped Prince Albert (2-3-2), which has lost four in a row.

